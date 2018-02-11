To The Point: Sen. Hildenbrand, US Senate candidate Carr





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After Gov. Rick Snyder lays out a final budget each year, legislators decide how they want to spend the money.

Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, Chairman of the State Appropriations Committee, joins political reporter Rick Albin to discuss the process and how it’s worked over the last several years.

“We’ve been able to partner with the administration and the legislature to reform a lot of things here in Michigan,” he said. “The biggest challenge with our state budget was our unfunded liabilities. There were a lot of promises made, particularly benefits of retirees of government workers.”

Hildenbrand said there were a lot of promises made that weren’t accounted for in Michigan’s last budget. Legislators have made changes to the law to account for liabilities in the state budget and protect future workers.

Hear more from Hildenbrand and a Bob Carr, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate, on this Feb. 11, 2018 edition of “To The Point.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

