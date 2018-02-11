What to watch: Women’s giant slalom

Women’s giant slalom is the first Alpine skiing event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

How to watch

Run 1: Sunday, Feb. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET

Run 2: Sunday, Feb. 11, 11:45 p.m. ET

Medal favorites

Mikaela Shiffrin has only improved since finishing fifth in in giant slalom in Sochi. She claimed the silver medal at the 2017 World Championships and finished second in the 2016-17 World Cup standings.

France’s Tessa Worley is the reigning world champion. She was also the world champion entering the 2014 Winter Olympics, but a torn ACL prevented her from competing in Sochi.

Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg, the 2010 Olympic champion and 2014 Olympic bronze medalist, is hoping to become the first woman to win more than two Olympic medals in the event. She has finished top-two in five of her seven World Cup giant slaloms this season.

Austria’s Anna Veith won the 2014 Olympic silver medal and the 2015 World Championships gold medal, but she has not finished higher than 21st in a World Cup giant slalom this season.

U.S. athletes to watch

In addition to Shiffrin, the U.S. will be represented by Patricia Mangan, Megan McJames, and Resi Stiegler.

Mangan, 20, is making her Olympic debut.

McJames, the daughter of two ski instructors, competed in giant slalom at both the 2010 and 2014 Winter Games. Her best Olympic result was 30th in Sochi.

Stiegler, who is nicknamed “Tiger,” finished 29th in the event in Sochi.

2014 Sochi Games medalists

Gold: Tina Maze (Slovenia)

Silver: Anna Veith (Austria)

Bronze: Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)

2017 World Championships medalists

Gold: Tessa Worley (France)

Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)

Bronze: Sofia Goggia (Italy)

