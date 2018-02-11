Who is Jason Lamy Chappuis?

Jason Lamy Chappuis is a four-time Olympian and gold-medal winning Nordic combined athlete for France. He was honored as France’s flag bearer in Sochi and retired after the 2015 season before making a comeback in May.

Nordic combined beginnings

Lamy Chappuis was actually born in America, skiing in Montana and Colorado by age 2. The son of two instructors, skiing came natural. He moved to France just before his fifth birthday and when his coach told him to choose between his loves of ski jumping and cross-country, Lamy Chappuis found a third option: Nordic combined.

Major competitions/medals

What hasn’t Lamy Chappuis won? He struck gold on the normal hill in Vancouver, and claimed the 2010, 2011 and 2012 World Cup titles. In total, he owns eight world championship medals.

Breakout moment

Making his Olympic debut a the 2006 Torino Games, Lamy Chappuis finished fourth on the large hill and fifth in the team event.

Olympic experience

PyeongChang will be Lamy Chappuis’ fourth Olympics.

Off the slopes

Lamy Chappuis retired in 2015 to complete his pilot’s license. Watching the 2016 Rio Olympics from home inspired him to make a comeback.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

