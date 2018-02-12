3 Meijer Gardens summer concerts announced

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three of the acts for this year’s Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts series at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park have been announced.

The Grammy-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band and guest Charlie Parr will open the series at the metro Grand Rapids venue May 30.

Blondie will play the outdoor amphitheater June 29.

O.A.R.‘s Just Like Paradise Tour with Matt Nathanson will be on the stage Aug. 26.

There will be a total of 30 shows in the summer concert series. The full list will be released in mid-April.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public May 12, but Meijer Gardens members will be able to get them on presale April 28 through May 11 with a $5 discount. More details about ticket sales will be available after the full lineup is released.

