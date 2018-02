GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County authorities say they have located a man with dementia who went missing.

Johan Betten, 84, had last been seen driving Monday afternoon. Family members didn’t know where he was going.

Just before midnight, authorities said Betten had been found and reunited with his family.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit