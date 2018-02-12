Developer unveils plan for hotel along Grand River in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Visitors to downtown Grand Rapids will soon have a new lodging option along the Grand River.

Bacall Companies, LLC of Farmington Hills confirms it plans to build a five-story, 110-room hotel along the river’s west bank, north of the Sixth Street Bridge at 942 Front Avenue NW.

Dorayd Bacall tells 24 Hour News 8 the hotel will be a Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn. It will stand alongside a 68-unit apartment complex being built by an affordable housing developer.

>>Renderings: Hotel along Grand River in Grand Rapids

Bacall expects to break ground on the project in April, with the hotel opening in the middle of next year.

He said the company also plans to build two Hilton hotels along 28th Street SE and three hotels in the Holland area.

