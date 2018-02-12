Grand Rapids firefighters battle house fire on NE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are battling flames at a house on Grand Rapids’ northeast side.

The fire started around noon in the 1500 block of College Avenue NE near the corner of Marietta Street, according to Grand Rapids police. Heavy smoke could be seen from miles away.

A firefighter with a crowbar ripped off pieces of siding from the burning home while others hosed down the flames and tried to protect the adjacent home.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire, which was still keeping crews busy at 1 p.m.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

