Ireen Wuest wins 1500m gold

Ireen Wuest is the most decorated Olympic speed skater with ten medals, surpassing Claudia Pechstein after winning the 1500m.

The gold medal is Wuest’s second of the Games, following her 3000m silver, making her the most decorated Dutch Olympian.

Wuest also captured the 1500m gold at the Vancouver Games. The last three winners of the event have hailed from the Netherlands.

Miho Takagi (JPN) and Marrit Leenstra (NED) followed Wuest on the podium.

The Dutch have won 6 of the 9 speed skating medals awarded so far in PyeongChang, buildinng off of their domincance at the 2014 Games. In Sochi, they won 23 of 36 speed skating medals.

American Heather Bergsma finished eigth in the event.

Bergsma was placed in the final pair with Takagi and was aware of the time required to earn a medal. Bergsma flew out the gate, while Takagi took a more reserved approach, a strategy that would pay off for the Japanese skater.

Brittany Bowe (USA) held the lead entering the preparation of the ice with a time of 1:55.54, but finished in fifth. In PyeongChang, Bowe shaved almost three seconds off her 1500m time in Sochi.

Mia Manganello (USA) finished in 1:59.93 placing her 22nd in the event.

