Martin Fourcade makes Olympic biathlon history with pursuit gold

Martin Fourcade certainly isn’t going to be disappointed with his performance Monday.

Fourcade erased 27.8-second deficit at the first shooting bout to convincingly win gold in the men’s 12.5km pursuit Monday at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.

He becomes the first biathlete — male or female — to successfully defend their gold medal in the pursuit since its introduction to the Olympics at the 2002 Salt Lake Games.

Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden took the silver medal, finishing in 33 minutes, 3.7 seconds and one penalty.

Germany’s Benedikt Doll earned bronze, closing at 33 minutes, 6.8 seconds. Doll also missed one shot.

Laura Dahlmeier, of Germany, won the women’s 10km pursuit earlier Monday to become the first athlete to win two medals at the PyeongChang Games. It was her second gold of these Olympics.

Biathlon has Tuesday off. It returns Wednesday with the women’s 15km individual (6:05 a.m EST).

