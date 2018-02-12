Photos: Human Hungry Hungry Hippo 2018

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club partnered to host the third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice as a part of the World of Winter festival at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)