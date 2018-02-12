Photos: Human Hungry Hungry Hippo 2018

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The third annual Human Hungry Hungry Hippo Tournament on Ice was held Sunday at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids as part of the World of Winter festival.

