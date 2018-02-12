PHOTOS: Sunday women’s freestyle skiing dazzles

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Brittney Cox of Australia competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Moguls on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Pheonix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Yulia Galysheva of Kazakhstan wins the bronze medal during the Freestyle Skiing Women's Moguls Finals at Pheonix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Perrine Laffont of France wins the gold medal during the Freestyle Skiing Women's Moguls Finals at Pheonix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Keaton Mccargo of the United States competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Moguls Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada celebrates during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Moguls Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Jakara Anthony of Australia competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Moguls Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Andi Naude of Canada crashes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Moguls Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Justine Dufour-lapointe of Canada wins the silver medal during the Freestyle Skiing Women's Moguls Finals at Pheonix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Perrine Laffont of France competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Moguls Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Andi Naude of Canada competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Moguls Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada competes during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Moguls Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Britteny Cox of Australia celebrates during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Moguls Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Gold medalist Perrine Laffont of France celebrates during the victory ceremony for the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Moguls Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Bronze medalist Yulia Galysheva (R) of Kazakhstan celebrates during the victory ceremony for the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Moguls Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)