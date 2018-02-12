Prosecutor: No charges against dad who lunged at Nassar

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Eaton County prosecutor will not file charges against an emotional father who lunged at former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar during his sex assault sentencing.

Randall Margraves said he came to court Feb. 2 to support his three daughters, who said they were sexually assaulted by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment. After hearing one daughter’s account of Nassar’s acts, he asked the judge for time with Nassar. When the judge refused, Margraves rushed toward the disgraced doctor.

WARNING: Graphic language in below video; viewer discretion advised.

Several deputies restrained Margraves, pinning him to the courtroom floor. He was detained for contempt of court until a hearing hours later, during which Judge Janice Cunningham admonished Margraves, but declined to punish him. Margraves also apologized during the hearing, saying he “lost control.”

Eaton County Prosecutor Douglas Lloyd said his decision to not file charges against Margraves was based on the fact that Nassar and his two attorneys didn’t want charges issued against the father. Lloyd also said he also took the judge’s decision into consideration.

Margraves announced last week he would send donations for his potential court fees to groups supporting victims of sex abuse, after donors had some time to ask for a refund.

