Two dead, Detroit police officer shot

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are dead and a police officer was shot after a suspect retreated inside a home in northeast Detroit on Sunday night.

WDIV reports that police were called to Lamont Street around 10:20 p.m. following a report about shots being fired.

When officers arrived, the suspect opened fire, shooting an officer in the knee. The gunman reportedly told police he “won’t go down without a fight.”

The officer is in stable condition.

Police believe the gunman is also responsible for killing two women and causing non-life threatening injuries to a man.

The scene is currently blocked off in a large area near E. Outer Drive and Ryan.

We’re told the gunman is a CPL holder, with seven guns registered to him.

Police are also dealing with a second shooter. Little detail has been provided about the second shooter but police say he lives next door and is not currently active.

Wayne County Sheriff deputies and the Michigan State Police are also at the scene.

This report was contributed by WDIV in Detroit. Video can be viewed on ClickOnDetroit.com.

