What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Chloe Kim goes for gold in women’s snowboard halfpipe final

There are multiple high-profile events on the 2018 Winter Olympics schedule Monday night.

The U.S. could potentially sweep all three podium spots in the women’s halfpipe final while Shaun White will begin his attempt to win a third Olympic gold medal. Ted Ligety makes his 2018 Olympic debut in the Alpine skiing men’s combined. The U.S. women’s hockey team is also set to continue pool play and mixed doubles curling will conclude with a pair of medal matches.

Check out all of the events on tonight’s Olympic schedule below:

NBC on Primetime

The U.S. has a chance to deliver a podium sweep in the women’s halfpipe final. Chloe Kim, 17, will be the favorite to take home a gold in the event, while Kelly Clark, Maddie Mastro and Arielle Gold all have a chance to secure a medal. Shaun White will also begin his attempt to win a third gold medal in the men’s snowboard halfpipe qualifying tonight.

The Alpine combined, which features a downhill run, followed by a slalom run, will also be shown in Primetime. American Ted Ligety won this event in the 2006 Olympic Games and he has a chance to finish on the podium in PyeongChang.

Primetime coverage will also look back at the speed skating women’s 1500m, featuring Americans Heather Bergsma — the reigning world champion — and Brittany Bowe, along with the Netherlands’ Ireen Wuest. The U.S. women have not won an Olympic speed skating medal since 2002.

Watch on TV: NBC, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

NBCOlympics.com / NBC Sports app: Stream LIVE here

Curling

Mixed doubles curling action concludes with a pair of medal matches.

Canada enters the gold medal match on a seven-game winning streak, while Switzerland narrowly topped the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the semifinals to advance. Canada defeated Switzerland 7-2 when the teams met in round robin play. The OAR will face Norway with a bronze medal on the line.

NOR vs OAR (bronze medal match), 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

SUI vs CAN (gold medal match), 6:05 a.m. ET / 3:05 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Snowboarding

Watch the entire men’s and women’s halfpipe competition featuring every snowboarder, including Chloe Kim, Kelly Clark and Shaun White, on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Women’s halfpipe final, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Men’s snowboard halfpipe qualifying, 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Alpine Skiing

Watch the men’s Alpine combined event from start to finish on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Men’s Alpine combined, run 1, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Men’s Alpine combined, run 2, 1 a.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Hockey

Group A preliminary women’s hockey play continues with Canada taking on Finland and the United States facing the Olympic Athletes from Russia. The United States and Canada began preliminary play with wins over Finland and the OAR, respectively.

CAN vs. FIN, 2:40 a.m. ET / 11:40 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

USA vs. OAR, 7:10 a.m. ET / 4:10 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Cross-Country

The favorite in both the men’s and women’s event come from Norway. Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, 21, has excelled over the last few months on the men’s side, while Maiken Caspersen Falla is the defending women’s Olympic champion in this event. Americans Sadie Bjornsen and Jessie Diggins both could compete for medals.

Men’s / women’s individual sprint qualifying: 3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Men’s / women’s individual sprint heats and finals, 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Short Track

Jessica Kooreman currently holds the US record in the 500m and she will attempt to capture her first Olympic medal at age 34. The U.S. men’s team earned silver in the 5000m relay in Sochi, the only medal won by the U.S. long or short track speed skating teams.

Women’s 500m quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, Men’s 1000m qualification heats and men’s 5000m relay qualification heats, 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Luge

Erin Hamlin, the U.S. flag bearer at the opening ceremony, took home bronze in this event in 2014, the first ever American Olympic luge singles medal. She is set to return to the Olympic stage in PyeongChang, while Summer Britcher also has a chance to end up on the podium for the U.S. Germany has won 31 luge medals since the sport debuted at the Olympics in 1964 and it has won the last five Olympic golds.

Women’s singles luge runs 3-4, 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Speed Skating

American Shani Davis will look to add to his four Olympic medals in the men’s 1500m, while Joey Mantia also has a chance to wind up on the podium for Team USA. The Netherlands’ Kjeld Nuis is the reigning 1500m world champion and Koen Verweij has won multiple World Cup titles this season. Both are expected to compete for gold.

Men’s 1500m, 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT: Stream LIVE here

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

