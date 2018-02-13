3 arrested in Van Buren Co. home invasion

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were arrested in connection to a home invasion and assault in Van Buren County.

The incident took place in October at a residence on Red Arrow Highway near 56th Street in Lawrence Township, west of Paw Paw. During the incident, a .38-caliber semi-automatic handgun was taken and the homeowner was attacked with a baseball bat.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Nykalos Kolberg of Niles, 18-year-old Brittany Baham of Hartford and 21-year-old Kodey Cagampang of Mishawaka, Indiana in connection to the incident. Each of them have been charged with armed robbery causing serious injury, conspiracy to commit an armed robbery and first-degree home invasion.

