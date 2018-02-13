3 charged in 2014 Van Buren County homicide

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people have been charged in connection to the 2014 shooting death of a man in Van Buren County.

Amber Marie Roberts, 42, James Robert Eakins, 40, and Brandon Trae Robertson, 32, were all arraigned on open murder, two counts of armed robbery and felony firearm charges.

The three suspects, all from Battle Creek, were arrested for the murder of 56-year-old Scott Michael Taylor Sr. on Aug. 21, 2014.

Taylor was shot in the chest at his home in the 14000 block of 45th Street in Bloomingdale Township, east of South Haven.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.

The suspects are being held at the Van Buren County Jail without bond.

