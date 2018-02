WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Rapid bus was involved in a crash in Kent County Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Kinney Avenue NW and Remembrance Road NW in Walker, according to Kent County dispatchers.

At this time, it’s unknown what led up to the crash or if there are any injuries.

The crash scene has been cleared and is not impacting traffic, dispatchers said.

24 Hour News 8 is working to find out information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

