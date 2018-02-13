Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. picks new leader

Related Coverage DGRI president resigning, moving to NC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., the city’s urban development management agency, has chosen a new president and CEO.

Tim Kelly, who had been doing the job on an interim basis, was selected Monday to do it permanently.

“Tim is the right leader for this organization at this time,” outgoing DGRI Board of Advisors Chair Kayem Dunn said in a statement. “He has been with the organization since its 2013 startup. He led the cultivation of the GR Forward plan and has deep knowledge of the community’s vision for Downtown. He also possesses the skills, style and collaborative spirit necessary to continue the implementation of GR Forward and lead the organization in the service of our local city building movement.”

Kelly takes over for former DGRI President Kris Larsen, who resigned in November to take a job in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina.

