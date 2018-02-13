Finding help for your financial crunch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Many people are feeling a financial crunch, and when unemployment hits or hard times extend from days to months, it’s easy to get behind and get overwhelmed with debt.

One way to protect your assets is by filing a Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy. David Anderson, Rebecca Johnson-Ellis and Jeremy Shephard of Andersen, Ellis and Shephard, specializes in bankruptcy. They explains some options you may be able get debt relief and get a fresh start.

Why file for bankruptcy?

Protect your car

Protect your home

Protect your assets

Protect your wages

Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

Debt consolidation

Save home from foreclosure

Save vehicle from repossession

Debt settlement

Payments based on ability to pay

Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

No payment plan required

Keep your home, car

Keep house, car payments

Let go of house, car

Cancel house, car debt

Cancel most debts without payment

Andersen, Ellis and Shephard, Attorneys at Law

Bankruptcy Relief

(616) 784-1700

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Muskegon and Big Rapids

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

