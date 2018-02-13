Grand Rapids launches redesigned website

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Grand Rapids has launched a new website offering services previously unavailable online to its citizens.

The website replaces www.grcity.us and offers online payment for 54 city services and 24 business licenses, among others.

A city release says the new website is meant to function as a virtual city hall that is open for business at all times.

In addition to the payment and license services, it gives citizens access to 236 services that cover the top requests to Grand Rapids’ 311 Customer Service Center, 102 of which weren’t previously available online.

The new website still includes grpayit, a service giving citizens the ability to pay bills for services like water and trash online.

The release said a second phase of the website’s redesign will add services to the city’s mobile application, add to the legislative model for city commission meetings and agendas and enhance grpayit.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

