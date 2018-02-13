Lamoureux-Davidson sets Olympic record as USA defeats OAR, 5-0

Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson’s record breaking performance helped Team USA defeat the Olympic Athletes from Russia, 5-0.

The three-time Olympian scored twice within six seconds in the second period to set a new Olympic record for the shortest time between goals. Sweden’s Carl Goran Oberg held the previous record, scoring twice in eight seconds during the 1960 Winter Games.

Nicole Hensley made 13 saves in her Olympic debut as OAR was shut out for the second time in as many appearances.

Kacey Bellamy and Gigi Marvin also scored for Team USA, who will face Canada in its next match, a potential gold medal preview.

Russian goaltender Valeria Tarakanova made 23 saves but was pulled after Marvin poked home a rebound at 14:38 of the middle frame.

Bellamy opened the scoring when she fired a wrist shot past Tarakanova at 13:41 of the first period. Lamoureux-Davidson assisted on the play before making history.

Monique Lamoureux-Morando fired a shot on net that created a big enough rebound for her sister, Lamoureux-Davidson, to double Team USA’s lead.

On the ensuing face-off, two OAR defenders misplayed the puck and No. 17 converted a breakaway to give the U.S. a three-goal advantage and create the memory of a lifetime.

Hannah Brandt appeared to score midway through the third period, but after a video review, the call was overturned. However, she would eventually score her first Olympic goal late in the third period.

OAR will square off against Finland in the final women’s match of the preliminary round.

