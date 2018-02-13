MSU faculty votes no confidence in trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Members of Michigan State University’s Faculty Senate held an emergency meeting Tuesday to hold a vote on the confidence in the university’s board of trustees.

Late Tuesday afternoon, 61 out of 65 faculty members voted having no confidence in the board of trustees in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. The vote came in around 4:30 p.m. following a lengthy meeting filled with both students and faculty.

The group released a statement on Jan. 30 threatening a vote of no confidence of the board of trustees appointed John Engler as interim president. He was appointed to the position the next day.

The board has also been criticized for backing former president Lou Anna Simon even after public opinion overwhelmingly swayed against her and the Michigan House of Representatives came to an unprecedented vote of no confidence as well.

The vote has no legal weight, but it does carry moral weight of a major group of MSU stakeholders who are calling for immediate resignations of all board members.

No trustees have resigned in the wake of the scandal, but Brian Breslin and Mitch Lyons have said they don’t plan to run for re-election when their terms expire.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

