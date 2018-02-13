GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ice sculptures by the Ice Brigade can be seen throughout downtown Grand Rapids during the World of Winter festival.
World Of Winter Ice Sculptures
World Of Winter Ice Sculptures x
Latest Galleries
-
Chloe Kim dominates women’s halfpipe
-
Shaun White on top after qualifying round
-
Renderings: Hotel along Grand River in Grand Rapids
-
Anderson defends her gold in slopestyle
-
Americans take bronze in team skate
-
Figure Skating Day 2
-
Looking Ahead: Figure Skating Day 2
-
Looking Ahead: Figure Skating Day 2
-
Red Gerard wins gold
-
Red Gerard wins gold
>>Photos: World of Winter ice sculptures