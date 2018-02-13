Police: Deaths of dad, daughter found in Niles home accidental

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have determined the deaths of an elderly man and his daughter to be accidental after finding their bodies inside his home with temperatures below 32 degrees.

Police said autopsies determined both deaths were accidental and caused by hypothermia.

Albert Bivins, 81, and Patricia Bivins, 55, were found dead Jan. 3 after a concerned neighbor reported not seeing his neighbors for a while and a lot of snow built up on cars in the driveway. Upon arrival, officers discovered the temperature inside the home was below freezing despite functioning gas and electric services.

They had recently visited the Ferry Street Resource Center in Niles to get help with their furnace after it had stopped working and were directed to state officials.

