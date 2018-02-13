Police investigating fatal shooting in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday night.

It happened at 10:47 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Valley Street in Muskegon.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a 29-year-old Muskegon man unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Details surrounding what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

