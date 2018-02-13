Road to No. 100: A history of U.S. Winter Olympic gold medals

Team USA is on the cusp of making history at the 2018 Winter Olympics — the next gold medal captured by an American athlete will be the 100th all-time Winter Olympic gold medal for an American athlete.

Shaun White and Mikaela Shiffrin have a chance to make that history on Tuesday night in the men’s snowboard halfpipe final and Alpine skiing women’s slalom, respectively (Watch LIVE on NBC at 8p ET / 5p PT; Stream LIVE here).

Here’s a look at the United States’ gold medal history at the Winter Olympics, and Team USA’s road to 100.

Team USA’s Winter Olympic Gold Medal History

Sport Medal Count (99) Events Speed Skating 29 Men’s 500m (7), Men’s 1000m (5), Men’s 1500m (3), Men’s 5000m (3), Men’s 10000m (2), Women’s 500m (5), Women’s 1000m (3), Women’s 1500m Alpine Skiing 16 Men’s Slalom, Men’s Giant Slalom, Men’s Downhill (2), Men’s Super Combined (2), Women’s Slalom (4), Women’s Giant Slalom (3), Women’s Super-G (2), Women’s Downhill Figure Skating 15 Men’s Singles (7), Ladies’ Singles (7), Ice Dance Snowboarding 13 Men’s Halfpipe (3), Men’s Slopestyle (2), Men’s Snowboard Cross (2), Women’s Halfpipe (4), Women’s Slopestyle (2) Freestyle Skiing 8 Men’s Moguls, Men’s Aerials, Men’s Halfpipe, Men’s Slopestyle, Women’s Moguls (2), Women’s Aerials, Women’s Halfpipe Bobsled 7 Two-man (2), Four-man (4), Women’s Short Track 4 Men’s 500m, Men’s 1500m, Women’s 500m (2) Hockey 3 Men’s (2), Women’s Skeleton 3 Men’s (2), Women’s Nordic Combined 1 Individual Large Hill

U.S. Winter Olympic Gold Medal Milestones

# Gold Athlete Games Sport Event 25th Gold Dianne Holum 1972 Sapporo Games Speed Skating Women’s 1500m 50th Gold Dan Jansen 1994 Lillehammer Games Speed Skating Men’s 1000m 75th Gold Seth Wescott 2006 Torino Games Snowboarding Men’s Snowboard Cross 100th Gold TBD TBD TBD TBD

Notable Facts

The very first U.S. Winter Olympic medal was won by Charles Jewstraw in the speed skating men’s 500m at the 1924 Chamonix Games Jewstraw is also the first-ever Winter Olympic gold medalist from any nation — the 500m was the first event to award medals in the first-ever Olympic Winter Games, on Jan. 26, 1924 His medal currently resides in the Museum of American History at The Smithsonian

The U.S. has won 25 gold medals on home turf: 1932 Lake Placid: 6 1960 Squaw Valley: 3 1980 Lake Placid: 6 2002 Salt Lake City: 10

The U.S. won 59 gold medals over its first 18 Olympic Winter Games, but hat number has skyrocketed in recent years, with 40 gold medals in its last five Winter Olympics, including 2018

The U.S. has won at least one gold medal in every Winter Olympics. They won exactly one gold in 1924, 1936, 1964 and 1968

11 of the 99 U.S. gold medals have come in team event, with 88 in individual events

Speed skater Eric Heiden holds the record for both the U.S. and all countries for most gold medals won in a single games. He won five gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games

The oldest U.S. gold medalist is Jay O’Brien, who won four-man bobsled gold at the 1932 Lake Placid Games at 48 years, 357 days old

The youngest U.S. gold medalist is Tara Lipinski, who won won ladies’ singles figure skating gold at the 1998 Nagano Games at 15 years, 253 days old

Only Norway has won more Winter Olympic gold medals than the United States

Americans with multiple Winter Olympic gold medals

Athlete Sport Gold Medals Bonnie Blair Speed Skating 5 Eric Heiden Speed Skating 5 William Fiske Bobsled 2 Clifford Gray Bobsled 2 Irving Jaffee Speed Skating 2 Jack Shea Speed Skating 2 Dick Button Figure Skating 2 Andrea Mead

Lawrence Alpine Skiing 2 Cathy Turner Short Track 2 Apolo Ohno Short Track 2 Shani Davis Speed Skating 2 Ted Ligety Alpine Skiing 2 Shaun White Snowboarding 2 Seth Wescott Snowboarding 2 Jamie Anderson Snowboarding 2

