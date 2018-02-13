Shaun White wins USA’s 100th all-time Winter Olympic gold medal

Shaun White has reclaimed his Olympic halfpipe title and won the United States’ 100th all-time gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

And he did it in dramatic fashion, landing back-to-back 1440s as part of a final run that knocked Japan’s Ayumu Hirano out of the top spot.

Results

Gold: Shaun White (USA), 97.75

Silver: Ayumu Hirano (JPN), 95.25

Bronze: Scotty James (AUS), 92.00

What’s Next?

There are still Olympic snowboarding competitions left in boardercross, big air and parallel giant slalom. Hit the link below for the upcoming live stream schedule in each event.

