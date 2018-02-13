Slain girl’s family wants answers from police, school





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With her funeral over, the family of Mujey Dumbuya is remembering her as vibrant and happy even as they continue to hope for answers about who murdered her.

Dumbuya was killed weeks before she was set to testify against Quinn James in a rape case. James, a former employee of Kentwood Public Schools, will face trial in April on four counts of criminal sexual conduct against Dumbuya when she was 15. He faces 25 years to life in prison.

Her aunts, Haja Corneh and Jainya Sannoh, are speaking for the family because they say the 16-year-old girl’s mother and siblings are devastated.

While they believe James raped their niece, they are still waiting to decide about who committed the murder.

“The family is not making any assumptions about who committed the kidnapping and murder,” their attorney Christine Yared said Tuesday.

The family wants to know why Kentwood Public Schools hired James despite his criminal background that included an armed robbery conviction. They also want the district to stop allegedly discouraging employees from discussing the case. Yared says school district employees have told them the administration is telling employees to keep quiet.

“We urge Kentwood Public Schools to follow their legal and moral obligation to encourage and not prohibit all their employees to be able to discuss information they have about Mujey any suspects without any fear of discipline or loss of employment,” Yared said Tuesday.

James was previously investigated for but not charged in a 2014 rape. However, after Dumbuya’s body was found in Kalamazoo in January, James was arrested in that 2014 case. He remained in the Kent County jail Tuesday. In a jailhouse interview with 24 Hour News 8 over the weekend, he denied raping Dumbuya and said he didn’t have anything to do with her murder.

Her aunts want people to know about who Dumbuya was.

“Mujey was full of life. She made people smile, even if you have difficult times, she would just come to you and hug you,” Corneh said. “She always said, ‘Oh, I’m going to be a superstar someday.’”

Dumbuya’s parents fled war-torn Liberia for Sierra Leone, where Dumbuya was born as a refugee. Before long, they had to flee that country, too. The United Nations and United States refugee services placed Dumbuya’s family in Kentwood when she was a toddler.

“We have lived in fear for most of our lives and that’s why we are here,” Sannoh said. “But whenever I close my eyes, I still think about the tragedy that we went through and now here is another tragedy that we are going through again.”

She said they are trusting police and they are eager for closure.

“As a family, we are a little bit impatient, because we want to know what really happened and we need all these answers and that’s just being human,” Sannoh said. “People think it’s just Mujey’s family, but it’s not just Mujey’s family, it’s a community thing.”

She said the school district needs to come forward.

“What are they going to do so that this doesn’t happen to another girl?” she wondered. “What are they going to do to keep our girls and our women safe?”

Poet Ted Jauw was moved by Dumbuya’s plight and wrote a poem:

FOR MUJEY

They laid Mujey in the ground today

But they did not lay her to Rest

The Justice she sought for others in Life

Eluding her in Death

The papers plead from Sea to Sea

Who took her life of sixteen Years?

America, what did you See?

A nation shining back only glistening Tears

Tears for Mujey, surely, but really for you and Me

You see…

Mujey’s story is not her Own

In one young Girl

The nation Knows

That we are One

And not Alone

For she is like you, MeToo,

A Black Life That Matters

And though she came here Legally

She is a Dreamer through and Through

Mujey is America

Mujey is me and You

She is a Dreamer through and Through

Mujey is America

Mujey is me and You

A refugee brought to this Shore

An immigrant from Sierra Leone

A daughter of Fatima

A daughter who lost a Father

Whose crime was going Home

A child who escaped certain Death

Only to find it Here

A child much like Your Own

A child who broke her Silence

A child who faced her Fears

A child who faced her Killer

A child but beyond her Years

A child who is America

Despite what others claim

She is what makes America Great

Not again but Always and the same

Mujey is America in its Best and now at its worst

Mujey is an America that knew both hunger and knew thirst

Mujey is America even more than those who think that they are first

Mujey is America both the Beautiful and America the cursed

America, the beautiful, she shed her grace on thee

America, you promised her

If she were brave

She would be free…

America?

Through tears, Corneh said: “It’s the most beautiful thing I ever heard. It’s as if she is standing right here.”

A GoFundMe account has been started in Dumbuya’s name, with the funds going to her family so they can pay their attorney to help them throughout the investigation process.

Anyone with information about Dumbuya’s case is asked to contact Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

