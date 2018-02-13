Woman sentenced in fatal Allendale Twp. stabbing

Related Coverage Man fatally stabbed at Allendale Twp. mobile home park

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was sentenced to prison time Tuesday in a fatal stabbing that occurred last year.

Heather McFerrin, of Standale, was sentenced to 15 to 25 years after pleading guilty on Jan. 11 to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 26-year-old Spencer Daniel.

The incident occurred in April of last year at the Allendale Meadows Mobile Home Park in Allendale Township. Authorities said there was a gathering at the residence, and a fight broke out between the victim and McFerrin before Daniel was fatally stabbed in the chest once.

