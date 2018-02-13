Wyoming dump truck gets new life

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A soon-to-be retired dump truck is getting a new life for the city of Wyoming, and it may save a life.

The old truck was about to be put on auction until it received its new purpose as a protector for first responders on the scene of a crash.

It was painted fire engine red, given a siren and lights and received a big shock absorber to protect first responders from approaching vehicles at crash scenes. It will also protect expensive fire department equipment at those scenes.

Firefights say close calls at the scene of crashes have become routine. They’re caused by drivers not paying attention to the flashing lights.

“So to have one of these units help us with that down the road and gets those cars under control before they can get to our scene has really become to best way to do that,” Wyoming Public Safety Deputy Fire Chief Brian Bennett said.

The fire department received the truck for free from the city and Wyoming received a $20,000 grant from the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority to pay for the upgrades.

Wyoming officials got the idea from a similar truck the Grand Rapids Fire Department put into service several years ago.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

