$3M donation going to GRPS teacher training

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A large chunk of a private donation from a Grand Rapids couple to the University of Michigan will benefit a professional development program for Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Former Perrigo CEO Mike Jandernoa and his wife Sue, a former teacher, earmarked $3 million to go toward expanding a partnership between GRPS and the U of M-based TeachingWorks, which provides more training for teachers.

The goal is to improve the quality of teaching and therefore students’ proficiency in math. A Wednesday release from the university says Kent County math proficiency levels are below 40 percent for eighth graders and just above 40 percent for third graders.

Most of the rest of the Jandernoas’ $4.3 million donation to U of M will go straight to the Ross School of Business, with $1 million establishing a scholarship fund for undergraduate students. Some of the donation also went to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Fellowship Fund at the university’s Ford School of Public Policy.

