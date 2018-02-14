ATF: Portage man cut tether to hunt down mom’s shooter

Related Coverage Homeowner shot while peering out window in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A convicted felon from Portage could face new weapons charges for allegedly cutting off his tether to hunt down the person who shot his mother.

In a DNA request warrant filed Wednesday, authorities say Jody Jon Stamp, 47, was also found with shotgun shells in his pants pocket, driving a vehicle loaded with two weapons.

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it all started Nov. 30 when Stamp’s mother was shot at her home in the 2600 block of Woodbine Avenue, near Portage Road and Austin Lake.

Portage police said the 69-year-old woman was peering out her bedroom window to see who was knocking on her door when someone fired several rounds into the house, then ran to a waiting vehicle.

Investigators said they believed the house was targeted. Stamp and his friend were home at the time, according to police.

The same day as the shooting, Portage police were tipped off that Stamp, who was on parole, had cut off his tether and was trying to track down the shooter. They contacted the Michigan State Police Fifth District Fugitive Squad.

The ATF warrant says the investigation took MSP to a Kalamazoo gas station, where Stamp was parked at a pump. According to the court document, police shattered the vehicle’s tinted side windows because it was difficult to see inside and Stamp and his front seat passenger didn’t listen to an officer’s commands.

At that point, the warrant says Stamp put the vehicle in reverse and looked back “as if to attempt to drive away.” That’s when officers took Stamp and his passenger into custody.

Authorities said they found two 12-gauge shotgun shells in Stamp’s pants pocket after his arrest, and found several more shells in the vehicle’s front cup holder. They also found two weapons on the floorboard behind the vehicle’s front seats “in plain view,” according to the document.

The suspect’s girlfriend told an MSP investigator that Stamp was hunting the suspect who shot his mother. Stamp’s front seat passenger told police they were going target shooting, but later said he was with Stamp to “make sure he did not do anything crazy,” the warrant stated.

The passenger also told police one of the guns was his, but Stamp had put it in the vehicle.

Stamp was previously convicted of escaping prison, being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawfully driving away, larceny, fleeing a police officer, absconding bond and a crime involving a controlled substance, according to the ATF agent. He remains in jail for allegedly violating his parole.

Investigators hope to use a DNA sample from Stamp to test against DNA obtained from both weapons found inside the vehicle.

