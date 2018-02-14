BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Carole King Musical is on stage in Grand Rapids at Broadway Grand Rapids. The musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team, to her relationship with fellow writers and musicians. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song.

Run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes with an intermission.

PERFORMANCES:

Age Recommendation: 11+

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 – 7:30pm

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 – 7:30pm

Thursday, February 15, 2018 – 7:30pm

Friday, February 16, 2018 – 8:00pm

Saturday, February 17, 2018 – 2:00pm

Saturday, February 17, 2018 – 8:00pm

Sunday, February 18, 2018 – 1:00pm

Sunday, February 18, 2018 – 6:30pm

