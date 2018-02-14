Bovine TB identified in Ottawa Co. cattle herd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials say a herd of roping cattle in Ottawa County is being monitored after two confirmed cases of bovine tuberculosis.

The infected cattle were discovered during processing, according to officials with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. When an animal with bovine TB is identified at a processing plant, the department tracks where it has traveled through a radio-frequency identification ear tag.

Department policy prevents the state from releasing the name and location of the farm, but agriculture officials believe the infection originated from a herd in Franklin County, Indiana, that tested positive for bovine TB in 2016.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, bovine tuberculosis can cause TB in people who consume contaminated unpasteurized dairy products or have direct contact with a wound, such as inhaling the bacteria during slaughtering.

However, the CDC says bovine TB is responsible for less than 2 percent of total human TB cases in the U.S. The number of cases has been curbed by disease control and routine pasteurization of cow’s milk.

Farms within three miles of the affected Ottawa County farm will be under surveillance and must complete bovine TB testing within six months. The state plans to notify farms within the surveillance zone through individual letters.

A public meeting concerning the Ottawa County outbreak is scheduled for March 6 in Grandville.

— The Associated Press contributed to this story.

