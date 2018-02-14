Celebrating African American history and culture

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Join the Grand Rapids Public Library to celebrate African American history and culture at Taste of Soul Sunday. Sample African American art, music, literature, history, and food. There will be performances by Karisa Wilson, Zion Lion, Noel Webley and Jazzy Friends Quintet, and Julius Hight featuring Bedrock.

Minnie Forbes, will discuss her career in baseball as the owner of the Detroit Stars, the only Michigan team in Negro League baseball.

Former South High students Talib El Amin, Anita Christopher, Deborah Jones and Stephen R. Drew willreminisce about their school, their lives, and how we can continue to honor South’s spirit in our community.

Dr. Louis Moore will discuss the history of athlete activism from Jackie Robinson to Colin Kaepernick.

Activities for children include crafts and a poetry workshop lead by The Diatribe.

Free food samplings will be provided by local restaurants NoLo’s Soul, Irie Kitchen, Big Ed’s BBQ and Mosby’s Popcorn.

