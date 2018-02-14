Contract shows AG will keep eye on Nassar probe

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The prosecutor hired to investigate Michigan State University and its relationship with Larry Nassar will be paid $12,300 a month, plus expenses, through the end of 2018.

Former Kent County Prosecutor William Forsyth‘s contract was released Wednesday in response to public record requests. Forsyth was hired by Attorney General Bill Schuette to lead the investigation of how Michigan State responded to complaints about Nassar, the sports doctor who sexually assaulted girls and young women.

The contract says any report on the investigation must be reviewed by Schuette’s office. Any plea deals also must go through the office. Forsyth can’t speak to reporters without approval.

Schuette, a Republican, is running for governor. A rival, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, says the conditions on Forsyth mean the investigation won’t truly be independent.

