Engler to share changes to MSU health colleges, programs

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The interim president of Michigan State University is expected to announce changes Wednesday to the school’s health colleges, clinical practice and student wellness programs.

Former Michigan Governor John Engler will hold a news conference around 11 a.m. NBC Lansing affiliate WILX reports Engler is expected to name two new leaders and share changes to MSU’s administrative structure.

The news conference comes two weeks after MSU’s Board of Trustees appointed Engler to the interim post, following the resignation of Lou Anna K. Simon in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. The decision sparked protests from students and a no confidence vote by MSU faculty in the trustees.

