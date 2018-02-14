Explosion starts fire at Cass Co. home, injures 1

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured in a fire started by an explosion at his home in Cass County Tuesday.

It happened around 6:06 p.m. at a residence in the 33000 block of Bertrand Street in Milton Township, near Niles.

Authorities said a couple was inside the home when the explosion and subsequent fire happened.

A man came out of the home with serious burns. He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable but serious condition. His wife was also taken to the hospital with an unrelated medical issue.

Authorities said flames could be seen a quarter of a mile down the road from the home, which is likely considered a total loss.

It is unknown what caused the explosion at this time.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

