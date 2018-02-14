Fremont admin, Jenison teacher allegations linked

Related Coverage Jenison teacher on leave after sexual assault allegations

FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — The assistant principal of Fremont High School has been placed on administrative leave following allegations that he had inappropriate contact with students two decades ago.

Investigators say the situation involving Jeff Moon is connected to the investigation another teacher, John Veldt, who now works in Jenison.

24 Hour News 8 confirmed both Moon and Veldt’s names through other sources.

Veldt, 55, was placed on paid administrative leave from Jenison High School after authorities learned of allegations of sexual abuse from when he worked at Fremont High School.

Moon and Veldt were basketball coaches at Fremont High School in the early 1990s. They were also friends.

The alleged inappropriate behavior with students happened between about 1991 and 1995. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office told 24 Hour News 8 all of the alleged inappropriate behavior, some of which have a sexual element, happened off school grounds.

The allegations came from women who are now in their 40s. They didn’t give investigators any specific reason for coming forward now, but investigators believe things like the #MeToo movement and the case of former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who sexually assaulted his patients, had an impact.

Fremont students said Moon has been out of school for a couple of weeks. When 24 Hour News 8 went to his home Wednesday, his wife came to the door and said he didn’t want to comment without his lawyer.

The investigation into the allegations is still underway. Neither man faced any charges as of Wednesday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone else with complaints against Moon or Veldt to come forward. You can call the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

