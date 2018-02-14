Grand Rapids Boat Show comes to DeVos Place





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 73rd annual Grand Rapids Boat Show kicks off Wednesday at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

More than 400 boats from more than 100 manufactures will be at this year’s event. Boats — including yachts, fishing boats, pontoons and personal watercrafts — fill up over five acres of DeVos Place. Also, there will be boat accessories, electronics, lifts, docks, ski and wake board equipment.

Special features at this year’s Grand Rapids Boat Show include a dive tank for scuba, boater safety certification, antique and classic boat display and more. Music and food from the Key West Crab Shack will be available at this year’s event.

According to the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association, the recreational boating industry in Michigan has an annual economic impact of more than $7.4 billon. Michigan’s yearly retail sales of new boats, marine accessories and engines exceeds $867 million.

Tickets for adults cost $10, children between 6 and 14 years old are $4 and children under 5 are free. The show runs through Feb. 18.

You can visit the Grand Rapids Boat Show during the following times:

Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

