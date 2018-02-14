Olympic Hockey Day 6 preview

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff will preview the upcoming slate of hockey games and recap the prior day’s action.

Women’s Tournament

United States vs. Canada, 10:10 p.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

Both teams have played each other numerous times in recent years, but each skater has patiently waited for the opportunity to return to the Olympics. The United States has won seven of the past eight World Championships but has fallen to Canada in the past two Winter Games.

The rivalry is intense, and from the moment the puck drops, the tension will be palpable. Both teams expect to reach the gold medal game once again, but this early contest could set the tone for the inevitable future showdown.

Finland vs. OAR, 2:40 a.m. ET, USA Network | LIVE STREAM

Both teams had hopes of upsetting one of the North American powerhouses but have each come up short. Finland had a chance to take down the United States in the opening game after grabbing a one-goal lead but could not hang on. OAR has struggled mightily in the Winter Games, being shut out in its first two games of the preliminary round. This game could prove to be a spark for one side to gain some momentum before the knockout stage.

Men’s Tournament

Finland vs. Germany, 10:10 p.m. ET, CNBC | LIVE STREAM

All eyes will be on two 2017 first-round NHL draft picks on Team Finland. Miro Heiskanen and Eeli Tolvanen are the only two top-30 selections from last year’s NHL draft in the 2018 Olympics. The two 18-year-olds both possess game-breaking speed and will be fun to watch, especially on the wider ice surface. Germany will host an NHL regular season game next year due to its up-and-coming hockey program. Former NHLers Marcel Goc and Christian Ehrhoff will lead the way.

Sweden vs. Norway, 2:40 a.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

Sweden will be one of the most interesting teams to keep an eye on throughout the tournament with veterans, including Joel Lundqvist and Viktor Stalberg, mixed in with 17-year-old Rasmus Dahlin. The smooth-skating defender is widely projected to be the top pick in the 2018 NHL draft. Norway has 13 players returning from its 2014 Olympic roster.

Czech Republic vs. South Korea, 7:10 a.m. ET, USA Network | LIVE STREAM

Unfortunately, Czech legend Jaromir Jagr will not be playing in the 2018 Winter Games after closing his brief stint with the Calgary Flames. South Korea will feature seven North American-born players, all now dual citizens.

Canada vs. Switzerland, 7:10 a.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

The two-time defending gold-medal winners will not be the heavy favorite entering the 2018 Olympics. Ben Scrivens will start between the pipes for Canada in its opening game. The Swiss will be unable to show off rising NHL star Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils, but its program has been on the rise in recent years.

From Day 5 at the Olympics

Switzerland 3, Sweden 1 | Read recap

Japan 4, Korea 1 | Read recap

Oliver Jung contributed to this report.

