Photos: Team USA hockey falls in OT against Slovenia

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) — American men’s hockey team opened Olympic competition with a 3-2 loss Wednesday.
Team USA gave up two goals in the third period which allowed Slovenia to tie the game. The winning goal came in overtime.
Team USA falls to Slovenia
Team USA falls to Slovenia x
Latest Galleries
-
Chloe Kim dominates women’s halfpipe
-
Shaun White on top after qualifying round
-
Renderings: Hotel along Grand River in Grand Rapids
-
Anderson defends her gold in slopestyle
-
Americans take bronze in team skate
-
Figure Skating Day 2
-
Looking Ahead: Figure Skating Day 2
-
Looking Ahead: Figure Skating Day 2
-
Red Gerard wins gold
-
Red Gerard wins gold