Police seeking suspect in Holland bank robbery

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect of a bank robbery in Holland.

It happened around 3:18 p.m. Wednesday at the Macatawa Bank located at 701 Maple Ave.

Police said the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from the tellers. Witnesses reported to police that the suspect was holding a short handgun and was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, white and red sneakers, and a black mask.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1150 or by email at policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Silent Observer at 1.877.4536.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

