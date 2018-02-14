Stretch of I-94 to be named after fallen fire chief

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of I-94 in Kalamazoo County will be named in honor of Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski, who was killed in the line of duty.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed legislation Wednesday that will name the stretch of I-94 from exit 80 to mile marker 86 after Switalski.

Switalski was hit by a vehicle that was traveling nearly 90 mph while responding to a call on I-94 last June. He died at the scene.

The driver who hit him was sentenced to between 3 and 1/2 years to 15 years in prison.

