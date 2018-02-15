Active shooter training, simulation in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A day after a deadly shooting at a Florida high school, an active shooter training and simulation are being held in Wyoming.

Thursday, several Grand Rapids-area companies are taking part in the training put on by Express Employment Professionals. Participants will learn from experts who have trained with FBI and Homeland Security teams.

The training starts at 8 a.m. at the Express Training Center, located at 1760 44th Street SW in Wyoming.

After the learning sessions, the active shooter simulation will take place down the street at Grand Rapids First Church. It will include real firearms and simulated gunfire.

The simulation will end at 5 p.m. Thursday.

