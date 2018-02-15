Allegan Co. sheriff’s K-9 gets bulletproof vest

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — An Allegan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 has received new protective armor thanks to an anonymous donor.

The vest for K-9 Lajki was facilitated by Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc., a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that works to outfit law enforcement dogs across the country with bulletproof vests.

Lajki, a German shepherd, is partnered with Deputy Mike Martin. At 26 months old, he has been with the sheriff’s office for one year. In that time, he has found drugs and tracked suspects. He’s also involved in community outreach at schools and events.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has four K-9s.

Vested Interest has provided several other West Michigan K-9s with bullet- and stab-resistant body armor. Each vest costs about $950.

Vested Interest in K-9s accepts donations through its website.

