Authorities searching for missing Kent Co. teen

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kent County teen.

Isaiah Ray Burrows, 15, was last seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday when he left his residence near US-131 and Post Drive NE in Plainfield Township.

Burrows is described by authorities as a black male standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and grey winter jacket, black snowpants, a black stocking hat and gloves with winter boots. Authorities said he hasn’t ran away from home before and doesn’t have friends or family in the area, but foul play isn’t believed to be involved.

Anyone with information is asking to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6357 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

