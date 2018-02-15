Calhoun Co. woman accused of embezzling over $500K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Marshall woman has been charged with five counts of theft for allegedly embezzling more than $500,000.

Tracy Bronson is accused of embezzling more than $5,000 from 2014-17 from the Calhoun Conservation District when she was its executive director. Records show the organization received thousands of dollars in benefits from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

It is alleged that Bronson issued a series of checks to herself that were drawn from the Calhoun Conservation District’s credit union account, which totaled more than $500,000 from January 2014 and August 2017.

If convicted, Bronson faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000 for each count.

