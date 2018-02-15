Canada’s Natalie Spooner skates in 100th international game

Natalie Spooner became the second member of Canada’s women’s team to skate in her 100th international game. Defenseman Jocelyne Larocque did so in the team’s opening 5-0 win vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Spooner, 27, picked up one assist in Canada’s 2-1 victory against the United States when she made a no-look backhand pass to set up Meghan Agosta at 7:18 of the second period.

Canada improved to 3-0-0 in the preliminary round and will advance to the semifinals as the top seed.

Hockey has given Spooner the opportunity to travel the world, but the friendships she has made and the memories off the ice will have a long-lasting impact.

“Hockey is fun, but it’s the things you remember away from the rink, the experiences with teammates and friends, that you treasure,” Spooner said in an interview with Hockey Canada’s official site.

“I was probably 10 or 11,” Spooner said in reference to when she decided to pursue a career with Team Canada. “I went to a hockey school and got to meet Jennifer Botterill and see her Olympic gold medal. I think that really sparked my dream of not only playing for Team Canada, but winning gold.”

Since losing the ’98 Nagano games, Canada has won four consecutive gold medals. Spooner first made her Olympic debut during the Sochi Games as Canada completed a late comeback to take down the United States in the championship in the gold-medal game. Spooner scored the first two goals in Canada’s 3-1 semifinal victory over Switzerland en route to the gold medal.

