Gangnam isn’t just a style, it’s a way of life

SEOUL (Nexstar) — From high-tech to high-fashion, style is the name of the game in Seoul, so we headed over to the city’s Gangnam District for a look at what “Gangnam Style” is all about.

The district is the inspiration for the song that took over the world in 2012.

“The Gangnam (District) itself is called the Beverly Hills of Korea,” June Shin explains.

The Gangnam District lies south of the Han River and is home to more than 500,000 people.

Rolls Royces, designer brands and fine dining characterize the area.

“This district is very lively… All the Korean movie stars live here,” Shin said.

It is the district to see and be seen at in South Korea. Celebrity hairdresser Cha Hong said outer appearance is of high importance, especially among Korean women.

“Beauty is necessary and very important to Korean women,” she said.

The pressure to fit in with all the glitz and glam of Gangnam may force some to go under the knife. Seoul has been referred to as the plastic surgery capital of the world.

Gangnam is much more than a style, it’s a way of life.

